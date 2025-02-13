Chicago Teachers Union raises concerns over Linda McMahon as education secretary

The Brief Linda McMahon faced tough questions during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education, addressing concerns about dismantling the Department of Education. The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) expressed worry about potential federal funding cuts and their impact on vulnerable student populations. CTU President Stacy Davis Gates called for collaboration to protect public education amid the uncertainty and during ongoing contract negotiations with Chicago Public Schools.



Linda McMahon, the former WWE executive, faced pointed questions on Thursday during her confirmation hearing to become the next Secretary of Education.

Amidst concerns about President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle the Department of Education, McMahon vowed to work with Congress to support educators. However, the Chicago Teachers Union isn't so sure.

What we know:

During a press conference today, the CTU voiced concerns about McMahon's potential impact on public education, specifically in Chicago.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates emphasized worries about losing federal funding, which makes up about 16% of Chicago Public Schools' budget. She highlighted that any cuts could threaten resources for undocumented and LGBTQ+ students.

Davis Gates also questioned the future of protections for student data, IEPs (Individualized Education Programs), and other educational safeguards.

"What happens to kids’ IEPs? What happens to kids’ data information, testing information, grade information? Right now, those things are protected. Will they continue to be protected?" Davis Gates said. "Again, we need the fullness of everyone who believes in equitable and just public education to be partnered in protecting our children in this moment."

What's next:

McMahon, during her confirmation hearing, stated her intention to make the Department of Education more efficient.

As for shutting down the DOE, that would require an act of Congress.