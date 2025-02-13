Chicago Teachers Union raises concerns over Linda McMahon as education secretary
CHICAGO - Linda McMahon, the former WWE executive, faced pointed questions on Thursday during her confirmation hearing to become the next Secretary of Education.
Amidst concerns about President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle the Department of Education, McMahon vowed to work with Congress to support educators. However, the Chicago Teachers Union isn't so sure.
What we know:
During a press conference today, the CTU voiced concerns about McMahon's potential impact on public education, specifically in Chicago.
CTU President Stacy Davis Gates emphasized worries about losing federal funding, which makes up about 16% of Chicago Public Schools' budget. She highlighted that any cuts could threaten resources for undocumented and LGBTQ+ students.
Davis Gates also questioned the future of protections for student data, IEPs (Individualized Education Programs), and other educational safeguards.
"What happens to kids’ IEPs? What happens to kids’ data information, testing information, grade information? Right now, those things are protected. Will they continue to be protected?" Davis Gates said. "Again, we need the fullness of everyone who believes in equitable and just public education to be partnered in protecting our children in this moment."
What's next:
McMahon, during her confirmation hearing, stated her intention to make the Department of Education more efficient.
As for shutting down the DOE, that would require an act of Congress.