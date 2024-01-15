Chicago train tracks lit on fire to remove ice amid extreme cold

The cold weather caused trains to come to a halt at Chicago’s Union Station, creating a 45-minute delay on Monday. There were delays on most lines because of mechanical problems, broken rails, and switch problems.

Metra trains on both the Milwaukee District-North and West lines were halted because of the issues, with trains unable to enter or leave the station.

The North Central Service line also experienced issues with its trains, with at least one seeing extended delays departing Chicago.

Switch heaters – which light the train tracks on fire – were activated to warm up the tracks. What it does is de-ice the tracks to keep the trains moving along.

Metra says they are prepared for the evening commute with crews working around the clock.

"Steel will react to cold weather, and that's something we really can't control. So the cold temperature, the snow, the wind, the ice, all of it will add up and cause us to have broken rails and switch problems. And sometimes, like your car won't start because of the cold weather, the same happens with our trains," said Martha Hill, Metra spokesperson.

The Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning. That's when the cooler air begins to let up and slowly moves along to the east throughout the rest of the week. By Sunday, Chicago will get relief.

By Tuesday next week, the air could feel about 70 degrees warmer than it does today as wind chills sit between -10 to -30 degrees.

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes.