Still time for Chicago area transit funding solution, House speaker says

The Brief It's not too late for state lawmakers to pass funding for the Chicago region's transit agencies. House Speaker Chris Welch said a proposed reform package that passed the Senate was dead on arrival in his chamber. The key issue at hand is how to generate enough revenue to offset a $771 million funding cliff.



Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch put the brakes on the massive transit bill in the House, saying it wasn't ready for prime time.

But fear not, he says. There's still time to come to a solution.

"It's important that we get this right and we don't rush and get it wrong," Welch told Fox32 Chicago.

Funding considerations

What's next:

The massive overhaul that would consolidate power over CTA, Pace, and Metra and provide new tax revenue in the form of rideshare and delivery fees to stave off a $771 million fiscal cliff passed the Senate.

Welch said he's not sold on the tax hikes quite yet.

"In the House, we have not talked about a way to fund the transit system because we were committed to reforms first," he said. "The Senate knew the bill they were proposing would be dead on arrival because we haven't even discussed funding sources in the House."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson agreed that the bill needed work and says lawmakers should rethink how they'll fund it.

"It's gonna take all of us to come up with a revenue package that protects a public accommodation," Johnson said.

House members will now need a supermajority of 71 votes to pass anything during a special or fall session, but doomsday doesn't technically arrive until the end of the year, and Welch said that's enough time to get everyone on the same track.

"The funding for the systems doesn't run out until December 31st, so that's why there's still time to take the time to do it right," he said.

Another note:

And Welch is facing heat tonight after a report that the House approved $40 million in state money for a new sports complex at Proviso West High School, his alma mater, and located in his state House district.

In a statement, spokesperson Jon Maxon said the House has approved projects in all districts and said this one will "fund a new sports complex that will serve the entire community and surrounding area by supporting student athletics, community events, and opportunities for local business."