Chicago updates coronavirus travel order

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday updated its emergency coronavirus travel advisory.

Seven more states moved into the "orange tier" and now require a 10-day quarantine or negative coronavirus test: Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland and Maine.

Meanwhile, these states are now in the "yellow tier" and no longer require a quarantine or negative test: Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland and Maine.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks are exempt from the travel order requirements.

The travel order updates go into effect Friday.

The complete list of states are:

23 yellow states, 1 territory, and the District of Columbia: Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Mississippi, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Washington, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, District of Columbia, and Kentucky

26 orange states: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Connecticut, Colorado, North Carolina, Vermont, Alabama, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Idaho, Montana, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, and Maine