New videos, photos show weekend chaos on Chicago's downtown streets

New videos and photos obtained by FOX 32 Chicago on Monday show more of the chaos that unfolded on downtown city streets over the weekend.

Now, city leaders are vowing to do more to protect the community from wild incidents like what took place near Millennium Park.

On Saturday, a large group of teens crowded downtown streets. Some of them jumped on cars, smashing windows and two teens were wounded by gunfire in the crowds.

Chicago police said nine adults and six juveniles were arrested.

Most were charged with reckless conduct. A 16-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and two people were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Chicago Police Department released the following statement on Monday:

"The Chicago Police Department’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city’s youth. The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable."

"We strongly encourage parents to accompany their teens or have them remain under the supervision of a responsible adult," the police department added.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPD has assured her they are making adjustments to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"The vast majority of people came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That's absolutely and entirely appropriate. There were a few that came with different intentions and they have and they will be dealt with. I'm not going to use your language, which I think is wrong, to say there's ‘mayhem,’" Lightfoot told reporters Monday.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on Sunday said that he does not condone this kind of activity but added, "It is not constructive to demonize youths who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) said that this behavior is unacceptable, but that these incidents could be prevented.

"I don't justify this behavior, but think about this: would they be downtown if they had things in their own community?" said Taylor.

Illinois State Senator Robert Peters defended the Chicago "Teen Takeover" – claiming it was simply "a mass protest against poverty and segregation."