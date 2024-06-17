Chicago-area water safety concerns rise after teen, woman die in Lake Michigan

As Chicago-area beaches swell with swimmers, boaters, and jet skiers, authorities emphasize the critical need for safety precautions.

This comes after two people were killed while in Lake Michigan on Monday.

"It's all the similarities of just getting in water over your head and not having the proper education or flotation device," said Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

At 2:30 p.m., emergency responders rescued two individuals in a near-drowning incident at Montrose Harbor. The Chicago Fire Department reported a man and woman were found in the lake within a designated no-swim area.

Earlier in the day, at 10 a.m., a 16-year-old was killed when the raft he was on capsized in Lake Michigan. A second 16-year-old was rescued by a bystander.

Benjamin underscored the wind as a potential hazard for lake-goers.

In Winnetka, at 7 a.m., emergency crews recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman following the capsizing of a 12-foot sailboat she was aboard. The vessel was located approximately 2–3 miles offshore, and search efforts spanned several hours.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for a man who fell from a boat near Chicago's "Play Pen" at 700 Lake Shore Drive on Saturday.