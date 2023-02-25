Chicago weather could bring thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds to start the week

Chicago's weather in February has been a winter roller coaster, and the ride is not over yet.

On Sunday night into Monday morning, Chicago-area residents can expect another storm. The National Weather Service said that widespread rain will become heavy at times, with thunderstorms and strong winds.

The heavy rain may lead to flooding across the entire Chicago area, from Lake County to southern Cook County and into Northwest Indiana, the NWS said.

Severe thunderstorms are possible south of the city, the NWS said.

Winds out of the wind are forecast to gust up to 40 mph on Monday and Monday night.

The weather will warm up mid-week and the Chicago area could see a high of 60 on Wednesday, March 1, the NWS said.