Chicago woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Evanston

A 66-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman in February in north suburban Evanston.

Eugenia Kuczynska, of the Belmont Central neighborhood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to render aid or provide information, Evanston police said.

On Feb. 8, officials found a 53-year-old woman lying on the ground in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street. She was transported to Evanston Hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for her injuries.

The woman, who is from Evanston, was unable to tell paramedics what had happened.

Ten days later, the victim's daughter showed Evanston police surveillance footage that captured the incident. The video showed the woman crossing Chicago Avenue when she was struck by a white Nissan Rogue that was turning through the intersection.

CREDIT: Evanston police

Due to lighting and camera placement, authorities were unable to capture the SUV's license plate, police said.

Two officers who continued to investigate the case discovered the SUV after it consistently traveled the same traffic pattern as the vehicle that struck the victim.

On July 14, officers contacted and interviewed Kuczynska, who made an incriminating statement about her involvement in the crash.

Evanston police said they were unable to charge Kuczynska with a felony as their investigation did not produce the necessary evidence.

In addition to the misdemeanor, she was also issued with a citation for failing to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian.

Kuczynska was released after posting bond and is due back in court on July 28.