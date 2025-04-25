Chicago woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in West Town that killed a woman in January. Iryna Kalach was arrested in the South Loop on Thursday Her detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.



A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in January that killed a 66-year-old pedestrian in the West Town neighborhood.

Iryna Kalach, 39, was arrested Thursday in the South Loop.

The backstory:

The hit-and-run happened on Jan. 24, when Kalach allegedly struck the woman with her Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross as she was walking in a crosswalk in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

The victim, identified as Halyna Hudzan, was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Kalach was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury/death and failure to render aid.

What's next:

Kalach's detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.