Chicago woman returns from Blue Origin's space flight

The Brief Chicagoan Elaine Hyde fulfilled her lifelong dream of space travel, joining a six-person crew for a 10-minute Blue Origin flight. Hyde made history as the first Australian woman and Singapore-born person to travel to space. Blue Origin announced its next mission will feature an all-female crew, including pop star Katy Perry and CBS anchor Gayle King, launching this spring.



A Chicago woman has just returned from Blue Origins' latest space flight.

What we know:

Elaine Hyde, founder of Chicago Star Media, has dreamed of outer space since she was a little girl.

Her dream became a reality Tuesday when she joined a six-person crew for a 10-minute, 3-second flight to space.

"It's infused me with a new perspective of how to see life and new ideas can form. I've spent a lifetime dreaming about going to space. I've tried to imagine myself there countless times. However, going there, realizing it's real, now I've got this new energy in me to, to imagine and dream of future possibilities that could not have been done before," said Hyde.

Hyde, a dual citizen of the United States and Australia, made history as the first Australian woman and Singapore-born person to journey to space.

All-Female Crew:

On Thursday, Blue Origin announced its next flight will feature an all-female crew.

Pop star Katy Perry, CBS anchor Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancé of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, are set to be part of the team.

They will be joined by former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerrianne Flynn.

The mission will mark the 11th human flight for Blue Origin’s New Shepard Program and the 31st in the company’s history.

What's next:

So far, Blue Origin’s New Shepard Program has flown 52 people to the internationally recognized boundary of space.

This all-female crew will be the first since cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo space flight in 1963.

The crew is set to launch this spring.