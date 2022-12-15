Chicagoans urged to prepare for winter weather ahead of bitter cold, snow

Chicago has experienced mild weather so far this winter but snow and bitter cold temperatures are on the way.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other officials held a news conference Thursday to inform residents on how to get prepared and take advantage of city services this season.

They told residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice and to assist any neighbors that might need help. They also urged people with frozen pipes to call 311 and not to use an open flame to try to thaw them out.

"You should never use an alternative method to heat your home like the oven or stovetop burners, those are extremely dangerous," CFD First Deputy Commissioner Mary Sheridan said. "If you're using a space heater, please make sure that that space heater is kept at least three feet away from furniture and bedding and other combustibles …. I implore every Chicago resident, please ensure that you're going to bed and sleeping safely each night with working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In addition, they encourage everyone to use caution and factor in hazardous driving conditions.

Highs are expected to dip into the 20s this weekend and carrying into next week.

Click here for a list of Chicago warming centers that offer residents a refuge from the oppressive cold.