Chicagoland tornado count: 6 twisters confirmed after severe storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down across the Chicagoland area on Wednesday as powerful storms swept through the region.

The storms left behind widespread damage, downed trees, and power outages from the southwest suburbs to northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The confirmed tornadoes included:

EF-0 in rural southeast Joliet, Illinois

EF-0 on the east side of Frankfort, Illinois

EF-0 in Highland, Indiana

EF-1 in Steger, Illinois

EF-1 in Gary, Indiana

EF-0 in Lynwood, Illinois

The tornadoes brought heavy winds and rain, leading to extensive damage in Will County. In Joliet, residents were left picking up debris after trees and power lines were knocked down.

One resident, Jim Stegall, said he took cover in his basement when the storm hit. After it passed, he discovered his pickup truck had been tossed from his driveway and landed against a neighbor’s tree.

Elsewhere in Will County, strong winds overturned a UPS semi-truck with a double trailer near Cedar and Laraway in New Lenox. The road was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Highland, Indiana, also saw significant damage. Trees were uprooted, and several homes sustained structural damage as families took cover in their basements. Cleanup crews began working Thursday morning to remove debris.

In Gary, the EF-1 tornado caused widespread destruction, tearing roofs off homes and businesses. One of the hardest-hit areas was 21st Street, where power lines and poles came down across multiple homes. The roof of McCullough Academy’s gymnasium was also torn off, forcing the school to close for the rest of the week.

What's next:

Power restoration efforts are ongoing. At the height of the storm, 13,000 customers were without power in northwest Indiana. NIPSCO crews have since reduced outages to about 1,500.

Joliet officials are ramping up emergency preparedness efforts with their Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program, which will train residents to assist in emergencies like tornadoes.

Cleanup efforts continue across the region, with tree removal and structural repairs underway.