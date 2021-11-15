Chicago's 'Dread Head Cowboy' Adam Hollingsworth due in court on Monday

Chicago's Dread Head Cowboy is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

The court date is for a status hearing ahead of Adam Hollingsworth's trial at the end of November for animal cruelty.

Last year, Hollingsworth road his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway to raise awareness about violence against youth. The horse was badly hurt and seized by Chicago Animal Control.

Hollingsworth has said he is prepared for trial even though he has yet to serve subpoenas to several witnesses he plans to have testify on his behalf, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Judge Michael McHale set jury selection for Nov. 29 after repeatedly questioning Hollingsworth, 34, about whether he was sure he was ready.

Hollingsworth said he also planned to subpoena a woman he identified in his filing as "Katrina Lewis" and described her as a "natural & barefoot hoof care & rehab specialist." He may have meant Karina Lewis, who runs a Texas-based business that provides care for horses called Hoofmedix and who claims she communicates with horses through psychic powers.

