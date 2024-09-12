Chicago's iconic Marshall Field's window figures auctioned at Potter & Potter

Chicago’s childhood memories went up for auction Thursday at Potter & Potter Auctions on the Northwest Side.

The collection included figures from the window displays of the old State Street Marshall Field’s store.

The figures were the star attractions of previous holidays, placed on window displays of the flagship Marshall Field's, an annual destination for Chicag-area families.

The animatronics still move, powered by small motors. For collectors, the vintage designs, craftsmanship and historical significance increase their value and appeal. Things move fast at auction. On average, they sell 80 items per hour.

The most valuable item was a horse and carriage, bearing the name "Marshall Field Co." in the signature green paint. There was also a Marshall Field’s replica clock up for auction.

"These were set up in the window, beautiful and attracted huge crowds, I mean, what a great tradition it is for Chicago to peruse the windows outside Marshall Field’s. Today they can actually own these things," said Chad Reingold, fine books and manuscripts cataloger at Potter & Potter Auctions.

There were a lot of moving parts, 700 other items, including coin-operated machines and fortune-tellers. The collection attracted one of the biggest crowds to Potter & Potter auctions, in person and online.