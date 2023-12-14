Chicago's sanctuary city status comes under microscope at special meeting

City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss a resolution that would ask voters to decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

Chicago’s designation as a sanctuary city has become an emotional and divisive issue. Speakers at the meeting explained their immigration experiences, saying it’s a matter of safety.

Public speakers received applause and cheers during testimony. Immigration rights activists said if Chicago’s sanctuary city status is repealed, it will hurt the undocumented residents already living here, and it will not stem the tide of new arrivals coming from the southern border.

Lauren Lawrence, a woman who described herself as a Chicago native, born and raised in the city, said she witnessed a "transition as if a lot of people are not important here."

"I'm not for the sanctuary city, and the reason why I'm not for the sanctuary city is because people have waited years to come in here legally," she said. "Not just transported on these buses, dropped off in our neighborhood…"

Councilors ultimately voted to adjourn after public comment without considering the resolution until it moves out of committee.

Chicago has received more than 20,000 migrants over the last 15 months, needing shelter and resources. Some City Council members propose that the voters decide if Chicago should be a welcoming city, to limit funding for migrants. However, others say doing that will only cause more problems.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) said reversing Chicago's sanctuary status would cause undocumented immigrants to live in fear.

"We cannot live in a city in which families live in fear," Fuentes said. "We cannot live in a city where parents are afraid to be separated from their children. More importantly, the families that have been separated should be granted access to come back and reunite with their children."

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said he would hold accountable government leaders who he called hypocrites.

"We need to defend our people, our families because we are one community here, and we have to live in the spirit that the Statue of Liberty represents," Vasquez said.

The council's decision to adjourn without considering the sanctuary status referendum vote drew condemnation from Ald. Anthony Beale, who demanded to know whether Johnson and councilors were afraid that city voters would tell them "the truth" about funding decisions regarding the migrant influx.

"I hope you all sleep good tonight knowing that you all continue to turn your back on the people that are paying taxes in this city. So if that's how you feel. God bless you. And I wish you a very good night's sleep. Thank you."

Activists are calling for President Joe Biden to take the lead in providing work permits and legal protections for migrants, so they can begin to provide for themselves.

Fox News contributed to this report.