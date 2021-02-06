Expand / Collapse search
Child briefly kidnapped by carjacker in Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Belmont Gardens
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A child was briefly kidnapped by a carjacker on Saturday in Chicago.

The 8-year-old boy was sitting inside the car at Belmont and Christiana in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood around 1:25 p.m. with the 36-year-old owner of the car standing in the parking lot outside the car.

A woman came up and jumped into the driver's seat. The 36-year-old tried to get back into the car to fight her off, but couldn't.

The boy, who was still inside the car, got out at Belmont and Kimball, just a couple blocks away.

RELATED: CARJACKERS TARGET FOUR VICTIMS OVERNIGHT, INCLUDING MAN BEATEN WITH PIPE

The carjacker took off northbound on Kimball. 

The boy was not injured. The 36-year-old car owner was taken to the hospital to be treated for shoulder and ankle injuries.

Chicago police say that carjackings more than doubled in 2020. Many times, the carjacking suspects are teenagers.

