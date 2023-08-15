Christkindlmarket 2023: What you need to know about Chicago's German holiday tradition

article

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit!

Chicago's Christkindlmarkets on Tuesday announced their schedule for the upcoming holiday season as it prepares to celebrate its 27th season at Daley Plaza, according a statement from the event's organizers, German American Events, LLC.

The traditional German holiday event will officially open all three of its Chicago area locations on Nov. 17, organizers said. While Daley Plaza is considered the main location, Christkindlmarket also operates two other sites at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field as well as RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

"We are excited to have all our staple vendors back at Daley Plaza, and proud to announce that we were able to add many new ones to our two other locations," said Maren Biester Priebe, CEO and General Manager of Christkindlmarket.

(Eric James Walsh)

The free outdoor holiday markets host international and local vendors who display and sell handcrafted ornaments, toys, and special holiday gifts as well as traditional German foods and beverages.

"Visitors get to shop from more than 50 vendors in Aurora and more than 40 in Wrigleyville, including staples like Sweet Castle but also local and international food and merchandise booths that are unique to these markets."

Christkindlmarket in Chicago. (Jim Prisching)

And for you Christkindlmarket mug collectors, this year's design and merchandise will be unveiled in October. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the beloved souvenir at all three Christkindlmarket locations.

Organizers said specific details about each location's vendors and events will be released on Christkindlmarket's website in the coming weeks.

(Eric James Walsh)

2023 Christkindlmarket Schedule

All locations open on Nov. 17, and days and hours vary:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (November 17 – December 24)

Regular Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 8pm; Friday – Saturday: 11am – 9pm

Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11am – 4pm

https://www.facebook.com/christkindlmarket

(Guy Bauer Productions)

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (November 17 – December 31)

Regular Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3pm – 9pm; Friday – Saturday: 11am – 10pm; Sunday: 11am – 7pm

Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): 11am – 4pm; Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed; Tuesday (Dec. 26) - Thursday (Dec. 28): 11am - 9pm

https://www.facebook.com/christkindlmarket.wrigleyville

More information on this season’s Winterland activities will become available at GallagherWay.com

(Eric James Walsh)

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (November 17 – December 24)