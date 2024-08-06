Christkindlmarket 2024: What to know about Chicago's holiday staple

The countdown to Chicago's holiday tradition is on!

The Christkindlmarket announced its return for its 28th season at Daley Plaza and for its third year at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, according to a statement from the event's organizers, German American Events, LLC.

The traditional German holiday event will open its Chicago and Aurora locations on Nov. 22, organizers said. The market, which are free to the public, will run until Dec. 24.

Due to the NHL Winter classic, the Christkindlmarket will not be hosted at Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way this year. Market organizers apologized to the community and said they hope to return to the location in the future.

Both sites at Daley Plaza and RiverEdge Park will feature an array of vendors and festive events.

Daley Plaza will welcome back popular vendors and host new German cultural events that will be announced at a later date, according to the event's organizers. The design for the beloved souvenir mugs will be revealed next month.

Over 55 vendors will be on display in Aurora's market, including Chicago favorites like Chiya Chai, Bearhands and Buffdies, Syrin and more. The market will include photo opportunities and family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt, lantern parade and glass browning workshops.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to host receptions or family events inside the Timer Tent at RiverEdge park. Reservations and information can be found on their website.

(Eric James Walsh)

2024 Christkindlmarket Schedule

All locations open on Nov. 22. Days and hours of operation may vary:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (November 22 - December 24)

Regular Hours : Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday : 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (November 22 - December 24)

Thursdays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Special Hours: Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Monday (Dec. 16) through Wednesday (Dec. 18): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Monday (Dec. 23): 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Market enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the market on Instagram for two giveaways that will be announced later this week.

For more information about Christkindlmarket, visit their website.