Christkindlmarket 2024: Souvenir collection includes boot-shaped and nutcracker mugs

The Christkindlmarket team unveiled its 2024 souvenir collection this week.

This year's lineup includes two annual mugs, a ceramic beer stein, a hand-crafted ornament and gift boxes.

These items will be available at the info and merch booths at Christkindlmarket Chicago and Christkindlmarket Aurora, starting Nov. 22, while supplies last.

Souvenir Collection

For the first time since 2019, the boot-shaped mug is making a comeback. It features a sleek black exterior with a warm red interior and is decorated with market scenes and holiday designs. Priced at $9 for an empty mug, it can also be purchased filled with hot beverages at vendor booths.

Additionally, Christkindlmarket is introducing a holiday character-shaped non-alcoholic beverage mug this year. This mug also has a red-and-black color scheme and ties in with the nutcracker-themed scavenger hunt at Christkindlmarket Aurora. The mug is available for $9 (empty) and can also be purchased filled with non-alcoholic hot drinks.

Shoppers enjoy unseasonably warm weather while visiting Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 15, 2021. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The ceramic beer stein will return for its second year and feature a Nutcracker marching band set against a market scene. Priced at $20, it will be available at both Christkindlmarket locations.

For guests 21 and over, the stein can also be purchased filled with imported German beer.

The fourth annual Christkindlmarket ornament, hand-painted and glass-blown in Europe, is shaped like the boot mug with holiday details, including mulled wine spices on top. It is available for $43.99 plus tax.

The 2024 Christkindlmarket Gift Boxes this year include two boot mugs, along with a curated selection of vendor goodies and authentic German treats. These exclusive gift boxes are the only souvenir collection items available both on-site and online, starting at $109.

2024 Christkindlmarket Schedule

All locations open on Nov. 22. Days and hours of operation may vary:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (November 22–December 24)

Regular Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Special Hours: Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, and Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (November 22–December 24)