Christkindlmarket, holiday fun return to Wrigleyville this year

Christkindlmarket will return to Wrigleyville this year as part of Winterland at Gallagher Way, opening next month.

What we know:

Celebrate the holidays from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31 at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville with the return of the beloved Christkindlmarket, the Gallagher Ice Rink, a tree lighting ceremony, wreath-making workshops, rides, movie nights, Teddy Bear Tea, and much more.

Admission to enter is free, but does not include tickets to the holiday train, ice skating, food or beverages, photo booth pictures, or merchandise.

This year, the Gallagher Way Ice Rink will remain open through Feb. 15, 2026. Participants can rent skates or bring their own, ride ice bumper cars, get skating lessons, curling, and enjoy themed skate nights.

Winterland Regular Hours:

Monday–Thursday from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Winterland Special Hours:

Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. - 4p.m.

Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. - 4p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Dec. 22, 23, 29, 30 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville:

A German and now-Chicago tradition, Christkindlmarket brings together delicious international food and drinks and shopping for hand-crafted items, including ornaments, clocks, mittens, and more. Get more details at christkindlmarket.com/wrigleyville

Christkindlmarket Regular Hours:

Monday–Thursday from 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christkindlmarket Special Hours:

Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. - 4p.m.

Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. - 4p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Dec. 26–29 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

New Year's Eve from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

(Gallagher Way)

Tree Lighting Ceremony:

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Musical performances will help ring in the holiday cheer. Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, giveaways, and treats following the ceremony. While supplies last.

Santa's Workshop:

Guests can take photos with Santa every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Nov. 28 through Dec. 24. Pets are welcome on Sundays! Purchase photos or bring your own camera. The workshop is open on Fridays from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wreath-making Workshops:

With the help of Indigo & Violet Studio, guests can learn to make a one-of-a-kind holiday decoration. Tickets are $60 per person, and workshops will take place on Dec. 6 and 7 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Reserve your spot at gallagherway.com/events.

(Gallagher Way)

Holiday Movie Nights:

Visitors can enjoy free movie screenings on select Thursdays in December at 7p.m.

Movies:

Dec. 4: "Elf"

Dec. 11: "The Polar Express"

Dec. 18: "Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

Teddy bear Tea at Alma:

On Saturday and Sunday afternoons in December, families can enjoy a special afternoon tea with their favorite stuffed animals. Children will love sipping on some hot chocolate, while adults can relax with Rare Tea Cellars teas. Children will receive a special Alma-branded teddy bear. For the first time, Sunday teas will offer hands-on art classes for an additional $25 per person, in collaboration with Kidcreate Studios. Adults will pay $75, while children from 4-12 will cost $50. Reservations can be made via OpenTable beginning on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa at Alma:

Also, on Saturdays and Sundays in December, families can enjoy a holiday-inspired breakfast buffet with a visit from Santa. Tickets from adults run $60 per person, while children ages 4–12 will be $25 a piece. Tickets include the choice of hot chocolate, coffee, tea, or juice, and a photo with Saint Nick. Reservations can be made via OpenTable beginning on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information about all the exciting things happening at Gallagher Way, visit gallgherway.com or check out their social media platforms.