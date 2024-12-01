Cicero man charged with murder after Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving Day

article

A Cicero man was charged with murder following a fatal shooting on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon.

Gad Hughes, 29, was arrested on Friday after a 62-year-old man was killed inside his home in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street.

According to police, the victim was inside when gunfire came through the window, striking him in the head around 3:21 p.m. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Hughes was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a felony charge of possessing heroin. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.