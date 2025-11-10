Cicero paramedic was in stolen ambulance, got out before crash: records

The Brief A paramedic was inside an ambulance that was stolen from a Chicago hospital last week. The suspect is accused of stealing the ambulance and crashing into several other vehicles. Lamont Hill is facing several charges including vehicular hijacking and kidnapping in connection with the incident.



A paramedic was inside an ambulance when a Chicago man allegedly stole it at Loretto Hospital, led police on a chase, and crashed into several vehicles last Friday.

What we know:

After the ambulance was stolen, the paramedic got out of the vehicle when it was stopped at the intersection of Central and Jackson, according to a police report.

Lamont Hill, 59, is facing several criminal charges, including aggravated battery to a peace officer, vehicular hijacking, and kidnapping among others.

The ambulance struck two Chicago police vehicles while Hill was allegedly behind the wheel. A CPD officer fired his gun at the suspect during the chase, but no one was hit, police said.

After hitting several vehicles near the intersection of Cicero and Chicago avenues, the suspect then tried to run away on foot before being arrested.

Three officers and four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crashes.

As of Monday, Hill was still in the hospital and did not appear during a court hearing, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. The next court date is set for Friday.