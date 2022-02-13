Closing arguments expected Monday in federal tax trial of Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the federal tax trial of Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

Thompson is accused of filing false tax returns and lying to federal bank regulators about a $219,000 loan that he received from a failed Bridgeport bank.

Thompson's attorney says he is not a criminal, just not good with managing the details of his money.

Thompson is the grandson and nephew of two legendary Chicago mayors, Richard M. Daley and Richard J. Daley.

