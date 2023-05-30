Congressman Danny Davis unhappy with debt deal compromise, contemplates voting against bill

West Side Chicago Congressman Danny Davis says he may vote against a congressional compromise aimed at avoiding a default on U.S. government debt.

"No! Am I happy with the approach and everything that is in it? No," Davis said.

The proposal is being debated right now in the House Rules Committee.

The Rules Committee hearing is a key test of whether enough moderate Democrats will join enough Republicans to approve the measure before next Monday's default deadline.

Conservative Republicans are vowing to kill the measure.

"I want to be very clear. Not one Republican should vote for this deal. Not one," said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

"I'm not sure what in the bill people are concerned about. It is the largest savings of $2.1 trillion we've ever had," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

Democrats supporting the measure offered this view.

"This is a compromise measure. Not everybody got what they wanted. It's not perfect. But ultimately it will avert a disastrous default, and it protects core programs that benefit a lot of Americans," Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colorado).

Congress Dan Bishop says if the compromise becomes law, he is going to ask Republicans in the House to join him in unseating McCarthy as speaker because he feels the bill is that bad.