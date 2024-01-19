First electric Pace bus hits the road in Cook County

The inaugural electric vehicle for the Pace Suburban Bus service has hit the roads in southwest Cook County.

Its primary route is to shuttle passengers between Moraine Valley College in Palos Hills and the CTA Red Line 95th Dan Ryan Station.

"We want to make sure our state is known as an electric vehicle state. The starting point, I think, is mass transit," said Senator Dick Durbin.

This milestone follows Pace's announcement back in 2021, outlining its ambitious goal of achieving an all-electric fleet by the year 2040.

Pace says they have an additional 22 electric buses on order, and that those are expected to arrive sometime this year. Those will be distributed for service throughout the area.