Cook County guaranteed income: First payments issued

The first payments have been issued as part of Cook County's guaranteed income pilot.

More than three-thousand people are receiving $500 monthly payments as part of the $42 million pilot.

This is the largest publicly funded guaranteed income program in the nation’s history.

The goal is to help low- and middle-income residents advance their lives by giving them supplemental income to use at their own discretion.

The payments will continue for the next two years.

Meanwhile, Chicago is extending its application period for the Resiliency Fund 2.0 Program.

The initiative provides four-thousand $500 cash payments.

To be eligible, you must be a Chicago resident and at least 18 years old.

You must have also claimed a dependent on your 2019 taxes.

The application period will close on December 31.