Cook County inmate indicted after being caught with drug-soaked paper

article

A 34-year-old man was indicted after allegedly being found with drug-soaked paper while in custody at the Cook County Jail.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Lopez was found with a burnt tube of paper on him during a pat-down search on May 16. The paper tested positive for a synthetic cannabinoid, according to lab results from the Illinois State Police.

A Cook County Grand Jury indicted Lopez on Sept. 20 on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Lopez was arrested on other charges on April 7 and is being held without bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 15.

Related coverage:

21-year-old indicted twice for drug-soaked paper possession at Cook County Jail: officials

Suburban woman charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper hidden in shoes into Cook County Jail

Chicago woman charged with smuggling drug-soaked paper into Cook County Jail