Live Cook County State's Attorney Election Results 2024

The office of Cook County’s top prosecutor will look much different in January, regardless of who wins the race.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is leaving public office, leaving behind a race for her seat between Democrat Eileen O’Neill Burke, a former Cook County Circuit and Appellate Court judge, and Republican Bob Fioretti, a former Chicago alderman and Democratic candidate for mayor and Cook County Board president.

Both candidates have vowed to take a tougher approach to crime than Foxx, who has tended to pursue lower-level offenses less aggressively than her predecessors.

"People told me everywhere they want to go out at night and not be worried," O’Neill Burke said. "They want to ride on a safe public transportation system. People want illegal guns and assault weapons off our streets."

"We’re faced with a lot of crime, the largest amount of robberies ever in history last year," Fioretti told Fox 32. "We’re faced with high taxes, lack of education for our kids, and all of this has created a tsunami that’s making people leave this city and this county."

Both Fioretti and O’Neill Burke favor prosecuting retail theft as a felony when the value of stolen goods is $300 and above. Foxx has chosen to prosecute cases involving goods valued between $300 and $1,000 as misdemeanors.

The two also agree to seek pretrial detention for the most serious felony cases, including those involving unlawful use of a gun. Cash bail has been eliminated under the state’s new Pretrial Fairness Act.

Fioretti has criticized O’Neill Burke for appearing to shift her tough-on-crime persona between the Democratic primary and general election. He himself has faced controversy, having run several times for elected office and lost after his career as a Chicago alderman ended. Fioretti has also been sued by former campaign staff for failing to pay them.

O’Neill Burke defeated more progressive challenger Clayton Harris III in the Democratic primary. Fioretti ran unopposed in the Republican primary.