LIVE UPDATES: Judge to rule on National Guard deployment in Illinois

The Brief A federal judge heard arguments Thursday over the legality of President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois. The state and city of Chicago sued, calling the move unconstitutional and politically motivated. The Trump administration says the troops are needed to protect federal agents amid ongoing protests.



A federal judge will rule on the legality of President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois on Thursday.

What we know:

U.S. District Judge April Perry is hearing arguments over a request to block the deployment of Illinois and Texas Guard members.

Live updates from federal court

The Trump Administration said the deployment of the National Guard is lawful because it is within the president's authority. They said they are responding to an urgent, serious and ongoing threat.

The Trump Administration is arguing federalization of troops is warranted after a bounty was reported on one immigration official and the recent ramming of ICE vehicles. They cited the Supreme Court case of Martin v. Mott concerning the president's emergency powers.

Defendants in the lawsuit say there is "tragic lawlessness" in the city and officers are met with resistance. They cited an improved explosive device that was found outside the Broadview ICE facility.

Attorneys for the state are arguing that what Trump has done to Illinois is illegal and dangerous. They are asking the court to reset the balance of constitutional order in Illinois.

A presidential memorandum came in at 11:34 p.m. last night claiming the president is unable to execute laws in Illinois.

The state began its case by talking about the balance of state power against federal government, arguing that federalizing troops threatens that balance.

Several filings came in last night and this morning regarding this case.

The state of Illinois and the City of Chicago filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that Trump's authorization to deploy troops to the Windy City is "unlawful and dangerous."

Barricades surrounded the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown ahead of the hearing, where state and city officials are asking the court to declare the deployment unlawful.

The 69-page complaint argues that the president exceeded his constitutional authority by using the military in domestic affairs and that Americans "should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military" for political reasons.

The Trump administration has defended the move, saying the Guard is needed to assist federal immigration agents amid violent clashes at protests in Broadview and on Chicago’s Southwest Side. About 700 troops are currently stationed in Illinois, including 400 from Texas, according to officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week he sent the troops to safeguard federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The Texas National Guard has been part of the state’s Operation Lone Star border enforcement initiative since 2021.

The court fight has escalated political tensions between Trump and Illinois leaders. On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson "should be in jail" for not protecting ICE agents.

Pritzker accused Trump of abusing power, calling his remarks "unhinged" and saying "come and get me."

Johnson wrote, "This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested," referencing Trump’s role in the 1989 Central Park Five case.

National Guard in Illinois

Dig deeper:

An "element" of the 200 Texas Guard troops sent to Illinois started working in the Chicago area on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Northern Command, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss operational details not been made public. The spokesperson did not say where specifically the troops were sent, but we know there are some stationed in west suburban Broadview.

The troops, along with about 300 from Illinois, arrived this week at a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, southwest of Chicago. All 500 troops are under the Northern Command and have been activated for 60 days.

The Guard members are in the city to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement buildings and other federal facilities and law enforcement personnel, according to Northern Command.