Court tells ex-CPD officer who shot two people: No, you should not get your job back

A court has rejected an effort by former Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo to get his job back after he was fired for his role in the fatal shooting of bystander Bettie Jones while responding to a mental health call about Quintonio LeGrier.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Saturday that the Illinois Appellate Court ruled Friday that the disciplinary process was fair and that there was cause for the firing.

Then-Officer Rialmo fatally shot 19-year-old LeGrier and Jones in an apartment building in 2015.

Rialmo claimed LeGrier was attacking him with a bat when he fired.

A police board determined Rialmo could have repositioned himself to avoid shooting Jones and fired him in 2019. Rialmo's attorneys sued, but a Cook County judge rejected the lawsuit.

