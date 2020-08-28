CPD preps for the weekend as more protests are planned

Chicago police had a public safety drill downtown Thursday to test city workers' ability to quickly shut down streets and control crowds during large gatherings.

A peaceful protest is expected on Saturday, but Supt. David Brown says the department is prepared in case things were to turn violent.

“There has been a few protesters where...we will take swift enforcement action,” said Brown.

Brown says there are arrest teams prepared to go in and cuff agitators.

Rumors are swirling on social media that groups plan to hit area businesses again and police want to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Police have already been patrolling the Mag Mile, and there are safety measures in place in surrounding neighborhoods.

City Trucks are already outside businesses near 95th and Stony Island, preparing to protect them.