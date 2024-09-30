CPS CEO hopeful for resolution as CTU criticism intensifies over contract talks

The Brief CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says he won't resign after Mayor Johnson's reported request and remains focused on stability amid contract negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union. Mayor Johnson denies asking Martinez or board members to resign. Martinez is optimistic about finding a path forward in contract negotiations, despite ongoing criticism from CTU leadership.



Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez spoke to the media for the first time on Monday since refusing Mayor Brandon Johnson's reported request that he resign, amid tense contract negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union.

Martinez says he has more work to do.

"This isn't about me. This is about ensuring our district has stability," Martinez said.

Martinez answered reporters' questions after the Chicago Board of Education declined to take action on his employment last week.

Today, Mayor Johnson denied he ever asked Martinez to resign, or for board members to resign for not firing him. CTU President Stacy Davis Gates has been harshly critical, and several top CTU officials have called on Martinez to step down. But Martinez says he's still hopeful he'll reach an agreement and avert a teachers' strike.

"I do believe there's a path forward," Martinez said. "We're going to work with our teachers and staff to ensure reasonable raises that we can balance our budget with."

Johnson and CTU have been at odds with Martinez since he and the school board refused their request to take out a costly, short-term loan to pay for a new contract and balance the budget.

"You've never heard a disagreement from me or anybody that we need more resources. The challenge is, I'm trying to protect what we have today," Martinez said.

Also on Monday, Chicago Teachers Union members held a "walk-in" in a handful of public schools to demand more funding from Springfield.