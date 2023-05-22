CPS educators honored with distinguished teacher award and $10,000 prize
CHICAGO - Two Chicago Public Schools educators received more than a shiny apple on Monday!
They were recognized as distinguished teachers and were awarded $10,000.
Noble Charter Schools presented Curtis Henry and Emmanuel Jackson from Muchin College Prep with the Distinguished Teacher Award.
The school says Henry pushed students to excel in the classroom and Jackson has helped hundreds of students navigate the college application process to get in.