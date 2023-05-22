Expand / Collapse search

CPS educators honored with distinguished teacher award and $10,000 prize

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

CPS educators honored with distinguished teacher award, $10K prize

Two Chicago Public School educators received more than a shiny apple on Monday!

CHICAGO - Two Chicago Public Schools educators received more than a shiny apple on Monday!

They were recognized as distinguished teachers and were awarded $10,000.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Noble Charter Schools presented Curtis Henry and Emmanuel Jackson from Muchin College Prep with the Distinguished Teacher Award.

The school says Henry pushed students to excel in the classroom and Jackson has helped hundreds of students navigate the college application process to get in.