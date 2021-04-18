Expand / Collapse search

CPS high school students start returning to classrooms on Monday amid vaccine push

By Fox 32 Digital Team
CHICAGO - High school students in Chicago Public Schools will begin returning to classrooms on Monday, with a chance to get vaccinated.

The Chicago Teachers Union said the deal with CPS includes a clause to vaccinate students and their families against COVID-19. The return date coincides with Chicago's expansion of vaccine eligibility to 16- and 17-year-olds on Monday.

The CTU said the vaccination clause is the first to be negotiated in the country.

The deal means that Chicago Public Schools will now have in-person learning options for every grade level.

