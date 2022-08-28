CTA disputes report that person was stabbed on Red Line platform in Chicago's Loop on Sunday

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said that after reviewing surveillance video, they found no sign that a person was stabbed on a Red Line platform in the Loop on Sunday as had been reported by police.

On Sunday morning, Chicago police said a 44-year-old man was robbed and stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop. The man suffered "multiple lacerations to the right side of his torso," police said.

However, on Sunday afternoon, the CTA issued a statement saying they had "conducted a review of video footage at the Lake Red Line station, but has found no evidence of this incident occurring at the station or on CTA property. CTA continues to assist CPD in its investigation of the incident."

The CTA Red Line has been the site of at least six violent incidents so far this month.