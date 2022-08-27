There have been at least 6 attacks on Chicago's CTA Red Line so far this month
CHICAGO - A shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line train early Saturday in the Loop is the latest in a string of violent attacks on the Red Line this month.
Including Saturday's shooting, FOX 32 Chicago counts at least 6 attacks on the Red in August, along with one person arrested for having a gun:
- On August 27, a woman was shot in the leg on a Red Line train in Chicago's Loop.
- On August 20, Jonathan Jimenez-Alcanta, 21, was arrested just after midnight after transit riders told police they saw him with a gun in the stairwell at a Red Line stop on the Near North Side.
- On August 14, Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with someone at the 69th Street Station when the other person pulled out a gun and shot him before running off. Dinion died days later.
- On August 13 at the Sox-35th Street stop, police say three robbers hit a man, knocked him to the ground, and took his belongings.
- On August 9 on the North Side, a 37-year-old was riding a Red Line train when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, where she stabbed him in the neck.
- On August 6, a 29-year-old man was shot dead on a CTA Red Line train at the 79th Street stop.
- On August 3, a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while riding a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop. He was approached by a male who made derogatory remarks and began stabbing him.
The CTA and Chicago police have promised to increase patrols on trains and buses.