Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in the Loop: Chicago police

A 44-year-old man was attacked on a CTA Red Line platform on State Street in the Loop early Sunday morning.

About 2:30 a.m., Chicago police say the victim was approached by four men. One of the offenders stabbed the victim with a sharp object.

The men then stole the victim's property and fled the scene, police said.

The victim has multiple stab wounds on the right side of his torso.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The attack comes just one day after a woman was shot in the knee on a CTA Red Line train, also in the Loop.

Not including Sunday's attack, there have been at least 6 other incidents on the Red Line this month.

The CTA and Chicago police have promised to increase patrols on trains and buses.