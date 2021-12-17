CTU blasts school district's COVID plan after cases emerge at Greater Grand Crossing school

The Chicago Teachers Union blasted the school district's COVID-19 plan after new cases at a South Side elementary school.

The CTU says five staff members and 11 students have tested posted this week at Park Manor Elementary School in the Greater Grand Crossing community.

They said 70 percent of the school population is in quarantine.

During a Zoom news conference Friday morning, teachers said the building should be closed for deep cleaning.

"The teachers, the ones who are not sick and quarantined, still have to go to the building today," said CTU member Shaneshia Bailey. "So instead of having a nice holiday with our families, the staff, the students and the parents are going to be sick and/or quarantined."

The CTU said Chicago Public Schools provided take-home COVID tests but most students were not in the building to receive them.

Teachers, parents and students gathered outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters Wednesday morning, demanding the board do more to clean the city's schools.