Chicago leaders praise CPS-CTU tentative contract as funding questions linger

The Brief The Chicago Teachers Union unanimously advanced a tentative contract agreement with Chicago Public Schools after nearly a year of negotiations. The deal includes 4% to 5% raises over four years, smaller class sizes, and more funding for staff, but CPS has yet to determine how to pay for it. This marks the first time in 15 years that the union has reached an agreement without a strike vote.



The Chicago Teachers Union and the School Board have a tentative work agreement.

The decision follows nearly a year of intense negotiations, attempted firings, and school board resignations, ultimately resulting in a deal that closely resembles an earlier proposal from CPS.

Tentative contract agreement

By the numbers:

The proposed contract includes teacher raises between 4% and 5% over the next four years—far less than the 9% initially sought by CTU. It also provides an additional 10 minutes of classroom preparation time per day, caps class sizes at around 30 students depending on the grade level, and allocates funding for 800 to 900 new hires, including librarians and sports coaches. The total estimated cost of the contract is approximately $1.5 billion over four years.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates emphasized that the agreement prioritizes students’ needs.

"This contract does a bit of addressing all of the needs that they have," Davis Gates said. "There are large investments in sports and fine arts in this contract. What that does is that it tells you that the school experience has to be a complete and well-funded experience. It isn’t just math and reading—it is also art. It is also band and orchestra. It is also flag football."

The CTU House of Delegates is set to meet and debate the deal before it proceeds to a full union vote. However, a major question remains: how CPS and taxpayers will afford it? The district’s current budget does not account for the cost of the new contract, and officials have not yet agreed on new borrowing to cover the expenses.

"A complete transformation"

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former CTU organizer, expressed his support for the deal.

"This is a complete transformation and a move away from school privatization, layoffs, closures, [and] the so-called turnaround model," Johnson said. "Yes, this contract does reflect the values that I ran on and what the people of Chicago expected from my administration."

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is expected to address the deal later Tuesday, including the crucial question of funding.

The agreement marks a significant moment in labor relations between the union and CPS. It is the first time in 15 years that CTU leadership has reached a contract agreement without first taking a strike vote. In previous years, the union went on strike under former mayors Lori Lightfoot and Rahm Emanuel.

As negotiations dragged on, many believed neither CTU nor Johnson wanted a strike under his administration, which likely helped expedite the process. Both sides have described the agreement as favorable for teachers, students and taxpayers.

More updates on the contract and its financial implications are expected later this afternoon.