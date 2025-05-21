Expand / Collapse search

'Da Pope' beer comes out this weekend

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 21, 2025 11:01am CDT
The Brief

    • A Chicago brewery is getting in on the Pope Leo XIV meme craze with a new beer called "Da Pope."
    • Burning Bush Brewery in Horner Park will offer the mild ale starting Friday, with $5 pints or $8 "handshakes" including a shot of Malort.
    • The launch follows a wave of pope-themed merchandise and menu items celebrating the first Chicago-born pontiff.

CHICAGO - The Chicago pope memes have officially ventured into beer territory.

Burning Bush Brewery in Horner Park announced a new ale, paying homage the first Chicago-born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

Named "Da Pope," the mild ale will be sold starting this Friday at $5 pints and $8 handshakes with a shot of Malort.

"This low ABV ale accentuates malty flavors, with notes of caramel, toasted nuts, and a light fruit flavor. It’s dark in color, but light bodied, and easy drinking to ease into your Memorial Day weekend," according to a statement from Burning Bush Brewery. 

Da Pope will be available through Memorial or while supplies last, the brewery said.

Big picture view:

Burning Bush Brewery is not the first business to capitalize on the Pope Leo XIV's Chicago heritage.

Portillo's unveiled an Italian beef sandwich after him called "The Leo." T-shirt vendors and other local stores are releasing pope-themed merchandise.

