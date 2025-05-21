'Da Pope' beer comes out this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago pope memes have officially ventured into beer territory.
Burning Bush Brewery in Horner Park announced a new ale, paying homage the first Chicago-born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.
Named "Da Pope," the mild ale will be sold starting this Friday at $5 pints and $8 handshakes with a shot of Malort.
"This low ABV ale accentuates malty flavors, with notes of caramel, toasted nuts, and a light fruit flavor. It’s dark in color, but light bodied, and easy drinking to ease into your Memorial Day weekend," according to a statement from Burning Bush Brewery.
Da Pope will be available through Memorial or while supplies last, the brewery said.
Big picture view:
Burning Bush Brewery is not the first business to capitalize on the Pope Leo XIV's Chicago heritage.
Portillo's unveiled an Italian beef sandwich after him called "The Leo." T-shirt vendors and other local stores are releasing pope-themed merchandise.
The Source: The information in this article came from Burning Brush Brewery and previous FOX 32 reporting.