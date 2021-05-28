Daley Plaza to fly rainbow flag for entirety of Pride Month

Cook County officials will hoist a rainbow flag Tuesday in Daley Plaza to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

The raising will mark the first time the county has flown the rainbow flag for the entire month of June.

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and other leaders will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday to commemorate the moment for the local LGBTQ community.

The city's Pride festivities have largely been pushed back to October with Pride Fest running from Oct. 1-3 culminating in the North Side's highly anticipated Pride Parade.