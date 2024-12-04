Expand / Collapse search
Deadly Lincoln Park shooting: Person of interest taken into custody

By Cody King
Updated  December 4, 2024 8:16pm CST
Lincoln Park
Man shot, critically hurt in Lincoln Park, police say

A man was shot and critically wounded in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood on Wednesday, according to police.

The Brief

    • A person of interest is in custody after a Lincoln Park shooting on Nov. 27, where a 34-year-old man was killed following an argument near Clark Street and Arlington Place.
    • The victim, critically injured at the scene, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital but later died from his injuries.
    • Chicago police released surveillance footage on Dec. 3 showing a person of interest dressed in black. It's unknown if this individual is the same one in custody.

CHICAGO - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a shooting in Lincoln Park that left a man dead last month.

The shooting occurred on Nov 27, just before 4 p.m., near Clark Street and Arlington Place.

Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, approached a group of people on the sidewalk and an argument broke out. During the argument, a man pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Chicago police released surveillance video showing a person of interest in the case. The person was dressed in all black and seen walking on the sidewalk.

It's unknown if the person of interest in the video is the same person that is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.