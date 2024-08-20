DNC protests: Pro-Palestinian rally to take place outside Israeli Consulate

A protest planned for this evening outside the building that houses the Israel Consulate will impact Metra riders in the West Loop.

The protest, which is led by pro-Palestinian groups, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at 500 W. Madison St. while the second night of the Democratic National Convention is underway.

The consulate, located about 2 miles from the United Center, has been the site of numerous demonstrations since the war in Gaza began in October. It is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.

Metra announced it would be closing its front entrance on Madison Avenue at 5 p.m. The transit agency is asking customers to use other entrances and exits.

Thirteen people were arrested during protests on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. Their charges range from criminal trespass and resisting and obstructing an arrest to aggravated battery of police officers, according to CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

At least 10 of them were arrested in connection with breaching a fence on the security perimeter around the United Center, he said.

Israel supporters, including some relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas, gathered at a pro-Israel art installation not far from the consulate Tuesday to call on U.S. leaders to continue backing Israel and pushing for the release of hostages. The art installation included giant milk cartons bearing photos of some of the hostages.

Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council, condemned the pro-Palestinian protesters who have descended on Chicago this week, calling them "fringe crazies" and demanding that U.S. leaders "stand unequivocally with the state of Israel."

Most of the largest demonstrations have been organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which has focused on calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. But smaller protests have popped up around the city, during the convention’s welcome party at Navy Pier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report,.