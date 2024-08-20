Chicago DNC protest: Additional fencing installed on Day Two following breach

Security at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was increased Tuesday after a group of protesters broke down fencing and breached a secure area on the first day.

Officials began installing additional fences at Washington Boulevard and Wood Street about two blocks from the United Center where the convention will be held through Thursday.

The protesters didn't get far and events at the DNC were not disrupted.

Crews added a second layer of fence and began installing a second story. Additional anchors and locks were added to secure the fence in place.

What began as a peaceful demonstration turned chaotic and dangerous during a DNC-related march Monday afternoon.

Just an hour before the march started, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters, "We have no fear. We've had no incidents." However, that changed after 3 p.m.

According to FOX 32 crews, a man used a sledgehammer from his backpack to dismantle perimeter fencing. Others broke down gates and jumped into restricted areas. Agitators were seen throwing sticks and rocks at police, and cameras captured another man lunging at law enforcement before being detained.

By 6 p.m., 100 Chicago police officers stood shoulder to shoulder as they evacuated the park.

Snelling, who was on the scene, confirmed at least four arrests had been made. The City opened a temporary courthouse where the protesters were taken to appear before a judge.

Located in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, the former Cook County Circuit Court has been re-activated to handle a potential influx of arrests during the DNC.

It came at the request of the Chicago Police Department and the City of Chicago in preparation for an increased number of court proceedings if mass-arrest incidents unfold during protests.

