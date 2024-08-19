Chicago DNC 2024: Takeaways from Day One

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in Chicago after months of preparation and a rocky start with security.

Protesters broke through a fence set up by police near the site of the DNC around 5 p.m. after thousands of people marched and rallied against the U.S. sending aid to Israel among other things.

The demonstrators broke through a portion of the security fence on West Washington Boulevard. Chicago cops could be seen running to confront the demonstrators. There was a brief standoff between the police and protesters.

Officers donned riot gear as they faced off with the large crowd. At least four protesters were arrested, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

After the call to order, Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the crowd using his familiar reference to Chicago as the "greatest fricken city in the world."

Johnson spoke for just under 4 minutes, touting the city's storied history of activism, incurring the names of Ida B. Wells, Barack Obama and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who received a special tribute of his own.

Jackson, 82, entered the stage in a wheelchair, holding up both thumbs up in triumph to a cheering crowd. The ordained Baptist pastor did not speak to the convention.

In a largely ceremonial vote, delegates also officially voted Monday night to approve their 2024 party platform.

The Democratic National Committee said the more than 90-page document "makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand, and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was officially confirmed as Vice President Kamala Harris' vice presidential nominee.

Walz was confirmed during the Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee during the convention.

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the first day of the convention and thanked President Joe Biden.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you'll continue to do," she said. "We are forever grateful to you."

Former Bulls champion and the head coach of the USA Men's Basketball Team, Steve Kerr, also made an unscheduled appearance.

Kerr voiced his support for Harris and Walz and reflected on the patriotism brought out by the national team's gold medal finish.

"Think about what our team achieved with 12 Americans in Paris—putting aside rivalries to represent

our country. Now imagine what we could do with all 350 million of us playing on the same team," Kerr said.

Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are on the list of speakers for Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.