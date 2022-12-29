Dog stabbed multiple times by Chicago woman has vet bills covered thanks to donations

article

A dog is recovering at home with his family after he was stabbed multiple times by a woman on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this week.

After the dog was injured, the Garrido Stray Foundation posted on Facebook asking the community to help cover the cost of the Chihuahua's vet bills.

The foundation said they received over 250 donations, which will not only cover the Chihuahua's bills, but will also help other victims of animal abuse.

"He is happy to be home and is recovering surrounded by his loving family," the Garrido Stray Foundation said on Facebook.

A woman is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing the dog while it was out on a walk with a teenage girl Monday afternoon.

Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation

Jeanette Olivo, 61, stopped to talk to a 15-year-old girl who was walking the 12-year-old dog, Bebe, around 3:15 p.m. outside of her apartment building in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road, officials said.

Moments later without warning, Olivo ran towards the dog and stabbed it with a knife, police said. The girl attempted to run away with Bebe but Olivo chased them and stabbed the dog several more times, according to court documents.

Olivo ran away from the scene and was taken into custody one block away, police said.

Bebe suffered serious injuries and has undergone surgery to treat the various stab wounds.

Olivo, of Portage Park, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.