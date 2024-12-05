Dolton hearing set to address effort to remove mayoral candidate from ballot

A hearing will be held in Dolton on Thursday to address an effort to remove a mayoral candidate from the upcoming election ballot.

The objection, filed by an associate of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, seeks to disqualify Casundra Hopson-Jordan, a mayoral candidate, and D'Nasha Lee Harrison, a trustee candidate, from the ballot.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Dolton Village Hall, 14122 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Before the hearing, Hopson-Jordan, Harrison, and their attorney, Pericles Abbasi, will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the legal challenge.

The objection argues that the candidates, running under the "Rebuilding Dolton Party" banner, should be removed from the ballot because the party didn’t meet a requirement in the Illinois Election Code. The rule says the party must have a full slate of candidates for the April 1, 2025 election, but the objection claims they didn’t fulfill this.

The candidates' legal team says the rule being used in the objection was actually ruled unconstitutional back in 2017 by the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in the case Libertarian Party of Ill. v. Scholz.

Abbasi called the objection "completely frivolous" and an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

At the same time as the news conference, Henyard is expected to attend a special meeting of the Thornton Township and will later address the media publicly.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 32 for more updates.