Community members gather on Chicago's South Side to rally around Pfleger amid sexual abuse allegation

On Friday night, dozens gathered outside of Saint Sabina on Chicago's South Side in support of Father Michael Pfleger, who was accused of sexual assault earlier this week.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says CPD was notified and will investigate and seek charges, if necessary.

Supporters say they don't need an investigation to know Father Pfleger is innocent.

The Chicago Archdioceses says they are also investigating.

RELATED: Saint Sabina parishioners stand behind Pfleger after sexual abuse allegation

"One thing Father Mike says is, I fight to win and I will not quit until I win," one supporter said.

Advertisement

The group, Purpose Over Pain, also organized a silent march that included prayer for the beloved pastor.

An hour before this rally and march, Pfleger released a video on Facebook, showing all the good he has done in the community.

Earlier this week the 71-year-old released a statement saying he is hurt and not able to speak out, but says he is praying for his accuser.

His supporters believe there is an agenda to give him the boot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Earlier this week, parish leaders issued a statement that said they "boldly support" Pfleger.

The group plans to be back out here Saturday.