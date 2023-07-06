Drake shouts out Connor Bedard, weighs in on Malört during first night of Chicago shows

Drake kicked off his tour Wednesday by touching on two topics near and dear to Chicagoans: Hockey and liquor.

In an Instagram story, the Canadian rapper shouted out his fellow countryman Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks' first overall pick, hours ahead of his packed show at the United Center.

Drake posted a photo of Bedard with the caption, "Dialed in."

Bedard, who turns 18 next month, is widely regarded as a generational talent. He is the second No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, joining only Patrick Kane.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ @champagnepapi | Instagram

In a less Chicago-friendly take, Drake snapped a picture of a Malört bottle around 2 a.m. with the caption, "There's no way Chicago enjoys this…"

The polarizing liquor has its share of staunch defenders and defiant detractors. Drake made it clear which side he supports.

Drake's final show at the United Center starts Thursday night at 7 p.m. There are 54 other dates lined up for his It's All a Blur Tour.