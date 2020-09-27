Driver trying to get away from police crashes into jewelry store in Chicago's Loop

article

A wild ride down downtown Sunday afternoon landed a sedan into a jewelry store. It was an Infinity sedan speeding southbound on Michigan Avenue and blowing through a red light when it nearly hit a car that was turning left onto Michigan from Wacker Drive just before 4pm.

The near collision caused the Infinity to lose control, smashing into Nakamol jewelry store terrifying employees inside and pedestrians outside.

“I was freaked out. It was freaky to watch all that happen right in front of me,” said Donna Niesen, witness.

“I was walking across the street with my kids and I heard like a big explosion. I look I saw the car just ran into the store and a lot of police was chasing him,” said Ahmad Reomaneh, witness.

“It’s very fortunate no one got hurt, yes, very fortunate, sunny afternoon, there’s a lot of people on Michigan Avenue, it’s a beautiful day,” said Chicago Police Offier Jose Jara.

Police first identified the Infinity as a threat to the public a few blocks up.

“They were driving erratically going southbound on Michigan avenue,” said Officer Jara.

He says they were blowing through lights and weaving in and out of traffic. Officer Jara says police tried to pull it over, but that’s when it speeded up, and police did not engage in a full-on pursuit.

"They weren’t pursuing either. I mean I think what happened was they curbed the vehicle, the vehicle took off on them. And they went on the air and notified the zone about the vehicle, the color, description and number of occupants,” said Officer Jara.

With the crash just a few blocks away, police were on scene within seconds. So were a lot of curious bystanders.

“It smelled of rubber, glass shattered everywhere and it was hectic,” said Eric Pelligrino, witness.

“We just saw a lot of people just all lined up and we’re like what’s going on and which is really crazy and really kind of scary,” said Hannah Adedolapo, witness.

Despite the incredible crash, three men in the stolen Infinity jumped out and began running down the sidewalk. A witness shared video with us. On it, you see foot-patrol officers assigned to the area make the arrest.

“Guy swerved went right into the jewelry store got out of the car, ran up the stairs on the side of the building and that’s where they caught him and arrested him,” said Niesen.

The manager of Nakamol didn’t want to go on camera, but told us it’s been a rough year with COVID-19, the looting in August and now this. Charges against the three men ages 22, 23 and 25 are pending. Police say they have prior convictions.

